$0.18 EPS Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Atlassian by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 922.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.06. 788,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $273.34.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

