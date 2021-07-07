$0.27 EPS Expected for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grifols.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GRFS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,595. Grifols has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Grifols by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grifols by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 242.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grifols by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 144,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grifols by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

