$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $57,250,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3,058.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 907,986 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 389.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 593,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

