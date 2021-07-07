$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 311.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,554. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.