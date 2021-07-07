$0.39 EPS Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,467. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 289.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

