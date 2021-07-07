-$0.52 EPS Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period.

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.