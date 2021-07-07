$0.98 EPS Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Woodward posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.57.

WWD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.11. The company had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,785. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

