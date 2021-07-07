0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Cap of $19.01 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $19.01 million and $254,885.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00092051 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

