0xcert (ZXC) One Day Volume Tops $27,665.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $827,983.90 and $27,665.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00058697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00921518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045738 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

