$1.32 EPS Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Alcoa posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6,700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

AA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 225,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,455. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

