$1.64 EPS Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,468 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,439. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock opened at $206.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.89. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $227.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

