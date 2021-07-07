1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FLWS stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

