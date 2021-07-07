1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FLWS stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.