100,000 Shares in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBSTU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,956,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $989,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,473,000.

NBSTU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

