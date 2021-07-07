100,000 Shares in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

