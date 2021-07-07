1,000,000 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Acquired by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,960,000. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IONS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.95. 11,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,440. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

