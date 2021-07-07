1,000,000 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Shares of LGACU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 35,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,943. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

