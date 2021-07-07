11,368 Shares in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 12.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,309,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 486,848 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 43.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 105.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

