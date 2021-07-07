1,277 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Stevens boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 350,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 997.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 67,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.