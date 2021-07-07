13D Management LLC Buys 15,106 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

13D Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up 3.4% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

