15,400 Shares in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

