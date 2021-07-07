15,769 Shares in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.52 million, a P/E ratio of -28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

