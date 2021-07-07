$17.75 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $17.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $18.00 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $19.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $70.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $79.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,149 shares of company stock worth $92,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.