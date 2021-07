1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

DIBS stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

