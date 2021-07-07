1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

