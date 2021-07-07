$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,341. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

