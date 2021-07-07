2,065 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPLT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,775,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,953,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.86. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $122.48.

