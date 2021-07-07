$21.19 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post $21.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the highest is $23.90 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $73.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 683,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,003,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

