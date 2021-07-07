2,118 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Unity Software by 627.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Unity Software by 230.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 449.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $679,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,508.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $3,539,631.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 953,668 shares of company stock worth $92,357,202.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

