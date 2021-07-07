22,153 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 182,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.49. 42,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,525. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

