23,000 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Purchased by LNZ Capital LP

LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Edison International accounts for 1.1% of LNZ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock remained flat at $$57.37 on Wednesday. 7,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

