234,050 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 111,919 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,790 shares of company stock worth $556,565 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.