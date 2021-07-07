$244.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post sales of $244.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.40 million and the lowest is $198.28 million. Cinemark reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,625.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 823,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

