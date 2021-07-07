$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to post sales of $25.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.54 million to $25.98 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $15.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $106.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $107.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.51 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $147.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $547,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,789. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 104.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

SILK stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 182,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,875. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

