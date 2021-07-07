250,000 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000.

Shares of XPDIU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

