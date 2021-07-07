$26.46 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report sales of $26.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.80 million and the lowest is $25.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $111.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.21 million to $115.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $167.77 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $186.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. 482,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $726.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

