$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce $26.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the lowest is $26.74 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $107.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.41 million to $107.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $110.94 million, with estimates ranging from $109.87 million to $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.39. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,769. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $387.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

