$263.11 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce sales of $263.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $264.72 million. Cognex reported sales of $169.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $983.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.18 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 1,915.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cognex by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cognex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 607,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,546. Cognex has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

