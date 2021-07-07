265 Shares in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $449.67 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $270.85 and a 52 week high of $455.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.44.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

