286,110 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 286,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $746,000.

Shares of EACPU stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

