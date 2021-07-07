2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. 48,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. 2U has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $29,761,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 1,660.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 105,584 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

