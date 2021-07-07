30,000 Shares in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Bought by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $126,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,254. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

