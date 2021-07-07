300,000 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $4,236,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $3,977,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $3,945,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $2,132,000.

NASDAQ VPCBU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

