3,344 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,344 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold 39,115 shares of company stock worth $13,910,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $391.90 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

