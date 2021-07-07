35,391 Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after buying an additional 1,605,387 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,105,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 27,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,101,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after buying an additional 488,427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

