383 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

SCHA opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $63.35 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

