$384.58 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to announce sales of $384.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.86 million to $398.30 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $308.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

FELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,579. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

