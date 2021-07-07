4,185 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Duke Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

