$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.95 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $25.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,878. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.