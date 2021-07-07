$500.96 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report $500.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.73 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $241.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,368 shares of company stock worth $10,000,585 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $168,783,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

