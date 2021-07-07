$506.73 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce $506.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $498.60 million to $512.80 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $284.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sleep Number by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $108.43. 410,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.92. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

